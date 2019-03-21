Eddie Stobart Logistics (ESL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.25

Shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 162207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 million and a PE ratio of 25.79.

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

