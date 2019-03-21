Echostar Co. (SATS) CEO Michael T. Dugan Sells 50,000 Shares

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.94. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.55 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

