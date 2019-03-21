easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,650 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,659 ($21.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cfra set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Macquarie set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,414.48 ($18.48).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

