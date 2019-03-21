Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Eagle Materials worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 705,658 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,958,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,635,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Longbow Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

