Eagle Materials (EXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 76.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 147,400.0% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 76.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

