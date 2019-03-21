E-coin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ECN)

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One E-coin coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00030206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, E-coin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. E-coin has a market cap of $678,300.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00068724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00108785 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00055414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002991 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

E-coin (ECN) is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. The official website for E-coin is www.ecoinsource.com . E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

