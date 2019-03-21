Dystem (DTEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $25,122.00 and $28.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, Dystem has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dystem alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020481 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023460 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 68% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 5,106,931 coins and its circulating supply is 5,016,640 coins. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.