Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,319. The firm has a market cap of $476.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.00% and a negative net margin of 1,938.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18471.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,189,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 904,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 904,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

