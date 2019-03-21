DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) VP Kent Nee Hung Yee Sells 7,500 Shares

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kent Nee Hung Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 14,960 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $606,179.20.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,885. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $724.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $311.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/dxp-enterprises-inc-dxpe-vp-kent-nee-hung-yee-sells-7500-shares.html.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.