DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 727.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $41.33 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.46.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $311.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

