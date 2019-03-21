Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,974,000 after purchasing an additional 490,622 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock remained flat at $$144.95 during trading hours on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

