Dropil (DROP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.01 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Dropil token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $36,583.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004712 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002935 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,694,350,209 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.