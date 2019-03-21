DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (DRXGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

DRXGY remained flat at $$10.23 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

