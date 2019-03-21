Dover (DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.62

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.62 and last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 31179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.
DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.
In related news, insider Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $641,608.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $1,082,133.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,577.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Dover (NYSE:DOV)
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
