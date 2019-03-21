Dorian LPG (LPG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

LPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

