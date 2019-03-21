Dmc Global (BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti set a $49.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $361,788.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

