Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of TSE DRT traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. 236,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,621. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.01 million and a PE ratio of -78.23.
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
