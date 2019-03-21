Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE DRT traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. 236,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,621. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.01 million and a PE ratio of -78.23.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.350000004881451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.