DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $159,674.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00358629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.01633714 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00224663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004842 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Exrates, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

