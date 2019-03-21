DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $845,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $150,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,052 shares in the company, valued at $608,934.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,181 shares of company stock worth $14,624,075. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $146.16 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

