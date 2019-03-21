DEW (DEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,056.00

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. DEW has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $1,056.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC and BigONE. During the last week, DEW has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00364497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01635716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00225649 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004820 BTC.

About DEW

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one . DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

