Deutz (DEZ) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

DEZ opened at €7.29 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $932.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. Deutz has a 52-week low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 52-week high of €8.76 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

