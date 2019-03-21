Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, equinet reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

