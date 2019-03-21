Determine (DTRM) vs. SendGrid (SEND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) and SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Determine and SendGrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine $28.12 million 0.05 -$9.94 million N/A N/A SendGrid $111.89 million 23.04 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -284.63

SendGrid has higher revenue and earnings than Determine.

Risk & Volatility

Determine has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SendGrid has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Determine and SendGrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine 0 1 1 0 2.50 SendGrid 0 2 4 0 2.67

Determine presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,516.28%. SendGrid has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 32.20%. Given Determine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Determine is more favorable than SendGrid.

Profitability

This table compares Determine and SendGrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine -49.28% -401.60% -26.36% SendGrid -4.03% -0.86% -0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Determine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of SendGrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Determine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of SendGrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SendGrid beats Determine on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Determine

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides professional services, including system implementations and enhancements, and training. The company serves various industries, such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Australia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Belgium, Norway, Bermuda, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Germany, and China. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

