Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.90

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 5012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.90” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/descartes-systems-group-dsgx-hits-new-12-month-high-at-35-90.html.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.