Derby & Company Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,064 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Derby & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $40,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,123,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,079,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 687,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 593,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

