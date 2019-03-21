Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at $14,693,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Comerica Bank grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

DLPH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 70,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,731. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

