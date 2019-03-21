Deborah A. Griffin Sells 943 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $15,682.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,682.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,960. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
