David A. Duffield Sells 175,000 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $32,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David A. Duffield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total transaction of $50,009,185.20.

WDAY stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 1.82. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

