Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 3,275 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $32,520.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WNEB remained flat at $$9.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,316. The company has a market cap of $260.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.18. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

