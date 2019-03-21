Danone (BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €63.00 ($73.26) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.69 ($84.52).

Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

