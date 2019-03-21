Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,063,147. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $189.87 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $192.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

