Daktronics (DAKT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAKT. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daktronics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Daktronics by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

