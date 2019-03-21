D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655,022 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock worth $2,771,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

