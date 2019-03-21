D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 413,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.17. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $3,574,985.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

