D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $28.69 Million Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,598,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,870 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,034 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 260,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.
NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $32.20.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
