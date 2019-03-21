D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $24.26 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,331 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

FAST stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

