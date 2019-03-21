Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Position Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

CYBR stock opened at $113.68 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.94 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

