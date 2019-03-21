Cyberark Software (CYBR) Now Covered by FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. FBN Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

CYBR stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.87. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $114.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.94 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

