CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given a €43.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.25).

Shares of EVD stock traded up €1.84 ($2.14) on Thursday, reaching €40.64 ($47.26). The company had a trading volume of 136,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a one year high of €43.86 ($51.00).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

