CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 496,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 490,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 186,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $177,482.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,647.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 25,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $41.08 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

