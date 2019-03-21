Cryptonite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $256,295.00 and $112.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.03401340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.01476159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.03849978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.01333661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00120135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.01394299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00323634 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

