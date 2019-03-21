CryoPort (CYRX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

CYRX stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 16.91 and a quick ratio of 16.84. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. Equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoPort news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

