Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418,930 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 727.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $532,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

