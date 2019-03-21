CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) PT Raised to $133.00

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

