CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.58.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.