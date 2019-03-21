CrowdCoin (CRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. CrowdCoin has a market cap of $36,431.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrowdCoin alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000378 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 5,095,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,340 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdCoin is crowdcoin.site . The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrowdCoin Coin Trading

CrowdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.