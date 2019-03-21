Cropcoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CROP)

Cropcoin (CURRENCY:CROP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Cropcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Cropcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Cropcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cropcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00363614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.01644861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $681.31 or 0.16979557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00225376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cropcoin Coin Profile

Cropcoin (CRYPTO:CROP) is a coin. Cropcoin’s total supply is 49,136,300 coins. Cropcoin’s official website is www.cropcoin.net . Cropcoin’s official Twitter account is @IamCropcoin

Cropcoin Coin Trading

Cropcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cropcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cropcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cropcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

