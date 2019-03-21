Critical Survey: HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (HYAC) and Verra Mobility (VRRM)

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 0 0 0 N/A

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Volatility and Risk

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A 7.94% 0.12% Verra Mobility N/A -19.00% -0.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A Verra Mobility $370.15 million 1.41 $1.42 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A beats Verra Mobility on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. /New/ engages in the development of transportation solutions. It focuses on safety camera enforcement, safety and data analysis, parking solutions, rental fleet toll management, and red light enforcement. The company is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.