Critical Review: SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (SINGY) versus Copa (CPA)

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Copa 1 5 8 0 2.50

Copa has a consensus price target of $97.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and Copa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copa $2.68 billion 1.29 $88.09 million $6.52 12.56

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Copa 3.29% 13.56% 6.71%

Summary

Copa beats SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots. In addition, it engages in the provision of aircraft maintenance services, including technical and non-technical handling at the airport; maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft and cabin components/systems; and aviation insurance services. Further, the company is involved in the repair and overhaul of aircraft and cabin components/systems; providing and marketing cargo community systems; marketing and supporting portal services for the air cargo industry; and reservation service systems. As of March 31, 2018, its operating fleet consisted of 186 aircraft, which included 179 passenger aircraft and 7 freighters. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Singapore. Singapore Airlines Limited operates as a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

