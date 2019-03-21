Critical Review: New America Energy (NECA) & Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

New America Energy (OTCMKTS:NECA) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New America Energy and Marathon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New America Energy N/A N/A N/A Marathon Petroleum 2.86% 14.14% 5.74%

77.9% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New America Energy and Marathon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New America Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Petroleum $97.10 billion 0.43 $2.78 billion $6.78 9.17

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than New America Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New America Energy and Marathon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New America Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Petroleum 0 1 13 1 3.00

Marathon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $92.74, indicating a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than New America Energy.

Dividends

Marathon Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. New America Energy does not pay a dividend. Marathon Petroleum pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats New America Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New America Energy Company Profile

New America Energy Corp., through its subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. It offers automobile title loans, as well as other forms of consumer loans, check cashing, money orders, and money transfers. The company was formerly known as Atheron Inc. and changed its name to New America Energy Corp. in November 2010. New America Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

